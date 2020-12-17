News
Netflix Adds X-Men, Wolverine Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Both series part of Madhouse's collaboration with Marvel
Netflix added the X-Men and Wolverine television anime series on Wednesday.
Netflix describes X-Men:
The X-Men are reunited and summoned to Japan, where they confront the U-Men -- a cult that steals and harvests mutant organs to strengthen their army.
Netflix describes Wolverine:
Logan, aka mutant X-Man Wolverine, is on a quest to reclaim the love of his life -- whose crime lord father is planning an arranged marriage for her.
Both series are part of four total productions by Madhouse to adapt Marvel Comics characters into anime, beginning with Iron Man in 2010, and also including Blade in 2011. Wolverine premiered in January 2011, while X-Men premiered in April 2011.
Thanks to Jordan for the news tip.