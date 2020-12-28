2020 Pokémon Film Opens at #2, Below Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Record Run

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train stayed at #1 for an 11th consecutive weekend. It earned 907,618,200 yen (about US$8.75 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has now sold a total of 24,049,907 tickets to earn 32,478,895,850 yen (about US$314 million) in 73 days — thus making it the highest-earning film ever in Japan.

The film was the first to top the Japanese box office for 10 straight weekends since Kōgyō Tsūshin began publishing the Japanese rankings in 2004. Three films previously ranked #1 for nine straight weekends: Howl's Moving Castle in 2004, Avatar in 2009, and your name. in 2016.

Mugen Train began holding immersive MX4D and 4DX screenings on Saturday, December 26.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ( Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko ), the 23rd anime film in the Pokémon franchise, opened in 375 theaters at #2.

TOHO had originally planned to open the film on July 10, but the staff delayed the film to December 25 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film will then open in the West in 2021.



Studio 4°C 's anime film of Akihiro Nishino 's Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book also opened in 306 theaters at #4.



The live-action film of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga earned 176,250,850 yen (about US$1.7 million) in its second weekend for a new total of 801,397,550 yen (about US$7.73 million). It dropped from #3 to #5 in its second weekend.

Yūichirō Hirakawa (live-action ERASED film, live-action Rookies series) directed the film. Noriko Gotou penned the film's script. Hirakawa and Gotou worked together on the live-action Erased film.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 7 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

The Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film dropped from #4 to #6 in its sixth weekend, and it earned 75,631,700 (about US$729,000) from Friday to Sunday. The film has now earned a cumulative total of 2,150,941,650 yen (about US$20.75 million).

The film sold 305,000 tickets and earned 386 million yen (about US$3.69 million) to rank at #2 in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on November 20. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on August 7 until it was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story is largely be based on the franchise's 2000 film Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide ( Doraemon: A Grandmother's Recollections ), but adds original elements, including the love story of Shizuka and Nobita that was also present in the previous Stand By Me Doraemon film. The 2000 film, in turn, was based on a chapter from the fourth manga volume.

Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki returned from the first film as directors, and Yamazaki once again penned the script. Masaki Suda performed the film's theme song "Niji" (Rainbow). The first Stand By Me Doraemon film was the first 3D CG film in the franchise, and it eventually earned 8.38 billion yen (about US$77.16 million) in Japan and over 10 billion yen worldwide (about US$90 million).

The Gekijō Tanpen Kamen Rider Saber: Fushichō no Kenshi to Hametsu no Hon and Kamen Rider Zero-One Real xTime dropped from #5 to #8 in its second weekend. It earned 44,558,390 yen (about US$429,700) from Friday to Sunday for a new total of 270,071,270 yen (about US$2.604 million).

BONES ' anime film of Seiko Tanabe 's short story Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) opened at #9.



Wandering: Agateram , the first film in the two-part Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) film project, dropped out of the top #10 by tickets sold in its fourth weekend. The film earned 26,553,375 yen (about US$256,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 416,073,273 yen (about US$4.01 million).

The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film earned 171,510,198 yen (about US$1.64 million) in its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan last Friday . The film had been delayed from its August 15 opening, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its production.

Paladin: Agateram , the second film, will open next spring. Both films adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game.

The films star Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight. Kei Suezawa ( FLCL Progressive ) directed the first film, and Kazuto Arai ( FLCL Progressive ) is directing the second film. Production I.G produced the film project. Signal.MD is animating the first film, and Production I.G is animating the second film. Ukyō Kodachi ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , Chaos Dragon ) wrote the first film's script.

Klock Worx and Khara 's 4DX screening of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , the third Rebuild of Evangelion film, left the top 10 since it ended its run on December 24.

The special screening editon of World Trigger 2nd Season opened at #1 on the mini-theater rankings.

The double-screening anime of Naomi Guren 's Marudase Kintarō (Kintarō Bares it All) boys-love manga and the anime of Michi Ichiho 's Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) boys-love light novel series dropped from #4 off the mini-theater rankings in their third weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), Eiga.com, comScore via KOFIC