Kadokawa: New KanColle Anime to Air in 2022

Sequel was originally announced in 2015

The dōjin circle and production company C2 Kikan posted its New Year's greeting on Sunday, and said that it, the anime studio ENGI , and the publisher Kadokawa are steadily making headway on the production of the new KanColle anime project, one step at a time. C2 Kikan added that Kadokawa told the circle that the new KanColle anime would air in 2022.

C2 Kikan posted a New Year's greeting illustration of the characters Yukikaze and Shigure from the KanColle animation team.

The anime is based on a web browser game that launched in 2013, and is set in a world where humanity has lost control of the seas. The threat that has taken over the seas is the Abyssal fleet. The only ones who can counter this threat are Kan-musume (literally, Fleet Girls), girls who possess the spirit of naval vessels from days gone by.

The first 12-episode TV anime series premiered in January 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and an English dub in June 2017.

The final episode of the first television anime series had revealed in March 2015 that the television anime would get a sequel. The anime's official Twitter account indicated in August 2015 that the franchise 's movie project and the sequel were separate projects that went into production at the same time.

The Kantai Collection -KanColle- film opened in Japan in November 2016, and earned 560 million yen (about US$5 million) by March 2017.

Studio ENGI — the new 2D/3D animation studio that publisher Kadokawa , pachinko and pachislot game machine maker Sammy , and anime holding company Ultra Super Pictures established in April 2018 — is producing the new anime.

Publisher Kadokawa reported in its financial results report in November 2019 that the "second season" of the KanColle television anime was still in production.

Source: C2 Kikan's Twitter account via Otakomu