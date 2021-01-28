World Trigger Manga Takes 1-Month Break Due to Author's 'Sudden Illness'

Manga's Twitter account assures fans Ashihara does not have COVID-19

The official Twitter account for Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will not appear in the magazine's March issue on February 4, due to the author's "sudden illness." The account confirmed that Ashihara's illness is not the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and added that Ashihara is currently recovering. The manga's 23rd volume will still ship on February 4 as planned. The manga should return in the magazine's April issue on March 4.

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump subscription, and also publishes the manga in print. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally. The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015.

The anime's second season premiered on January 9 as part of TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. The new season's first two episodes had a special screening run with exclusive footage in 12 theaters in Japan from December 25 to January 7. The season will air for one cours (one quarter of a year), and will then get a third season.

