Shikaruneko Character Inspires Mini-Anime This Spring
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
wwwaap's mascot cat character scolding readers for mistakes has inspired merchandise, manga
The official Twitter account for manga creator agency wwwaap's Shikaruneko (Angry Cat) character announced on January 5 that the character is inspiring a mini-anime. The anime will premiere this spring on TV Tokyo.
The anime will have 30-second mini-episodes.
The character is notable for scolding readers for moments of carelessness and making mistakes. The character has inspired LINE stamps, novelizations, cafe collaborations, and pop-up stores.
Moja Cookie draws a manga based on the character, and Kadokawa published the second volume, titled Itsumo Soba ni Shikaruneko, in February 2019.
