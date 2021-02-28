Love Stage!! Manga Gets Thai Live-Action Series

Boys-love manga previously inspired 2014 anime, 2020 Japanese live-action film

Kadokawa announced on Sunday that Kadokawa Amarin Company Limited, Hub of Harmony Entertainment, and Hollywood Thailand are producing an official Thai live-action series adaptation of Taishi Zaou and Eiki Eiki 's Love Stage!! boys-love manga.

The manga revolves around Izumi Sena, a boy born into a family of ultra-famous entertainers. However, he is the only member of the family who is not in the entertainment industry, and he is a super otaku college student, too. He has been striving hard to become a manga creator, but he ends up starring in a television commercial. He eventually cross paths again with the very famous actor Ryōma, who becomes aware of his attraction toward Izumi.

Eiki and Zaou launched the series in CIEL in 2010 and ended it in July 2016. Kadokawa published the series' seventh and final volume in November 2016. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a 10-episode anime in July 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the series with the OVA on home video in North America. The company began streaming an English dub for the series on HIDIVE in March 2019.

The manga also inspired a live-action film in Japan that premiered on October 2.