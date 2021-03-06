In the Land of Leadale TV Anime Unveils Staff

The first day of the " Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2021" event announced on Saturday the main staff for the television anime of Ceez and Tenmaso 's In the Land of Leadale ( Leadale no Daichi nite ) light novel series. Takeyuki Yanase ( Himegoto , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , By the Grace of the Gods ) is directing the anime at MAHO FILM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord , Dropkick on My Devil! , Is the order a rabbit? ) is superivsing and writing the series scripts. Toshihide Masudate , Eri Kojima , and Kaho Deguchi are designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed the novel series, and it describes the story:

The last thing she can remember is her life support beginning to fail. Her body had suffered terribly after a fateful accident and the only freedom left in her life came from the VR world of Leadale. How did she end up in a place that looks exactly like her game except that 200 years have apparently gone by?

Ceez began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in November 2010, and ended it in December 2012. Ceez then published six chapters set after the end of the story from 2013 to 2019. Kadokawa began publishing the story in edited printed editions beginning in January 2019, and it released the sixth novel on February 27. Yen Press released the first volume in English in October 2020, and released the second volume on February 23.

Writer Ryo Suzukaze and artist Dashio Tsukimi launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki PlayStation Comic Web manga website in 2019. Kadokawa published the second volume in August 2020.