In the Land of Leadale VR Isekai Story Gets Anime

's story about girl who wakes up in VR game set 200 years later

Kadokawa announced on Monday that Ceez and Tenmaso 's In the Land of Leadale ( Leadale no Daichi nite ) light novel series is inspiring an anime adaptation. The announcement did not specify the format or the debut date for the anime. Both novel series illustrator Tenmaso and manga adaptation artist Dashio Tsukimi drew illustrations to celebrate the announcement (first and second images below, respectively).

Yen Press licensed the novel series, and it describes the story:

The last thing she can remember is her life support beginning to fail. Her body had suffered terribly after a fateful accident and the only freedom left in her life came from the VR world of Leadale. How did she end up in a place that looks exactly like her game except that 200 years have apparently gone by?

Ceez began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in November 2010, and ended it in December 2012. Ceez then published six chapters set after the end of the story from 2013 to 2019. Kadokawa began publishing the story in edited printed editions beginning in January 2019, and it will release the sixth novel on Saturday . Yen Press released the first volume in English in October 2020, and will release the second volume on Tuesday .

Writer Ryo Suzukaze and artist Dashio Tsukimi launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki PlayStation Comic Web manga website in 2019. Kadokawa published the second volume in August 2020.