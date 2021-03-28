Girls² Music Group's Girl Gaku Anime Gets Live-Action Series

Girl Gaku ~Sei Girls Square Gakuin~ (Girl School ~Holy Girls Square Academy~), the television anime inspired by the Girls² (pronounced "Girls Girls") performance group, is itself inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates this summer. The announcement came at the end of the live-streamed "Girl Gaku Anime Live 2021 ~Tsunagu Tsunagu~" concert on Sunday. The nine members of the Girls² will reprise their roles in the live-action series.

Subaru Kimura will collaborate with Girls² for the live-action series' theme song. Kimura himself made the announcement when he appeared in the live-streamed concert as a surprise guest.

The anime premiered in April 2020, but delayed its fifth episode indefinitely on May 4 of that year due to the state of emergency declaration in Japan due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime eventually resumed on July 6 of that year. The 50th and final anime episode will air on Monday .

The anime is set in Holy Girls Square Academy, an academy for training pro star performers. The show focuses on students who aim to participate in the academy's annual big event, the Girls' Arena. The Girls² members play themselves in the anime.

Hiroaki Akagi ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is the chief director, while Norihito Takahashi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts episode director) is the director at OLM and Wit Studio . Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Love Live! , Land of the Lustrous ) is the animation supervisor. Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Blood+ , Atom The Beginning ) is in charge of series scripts.

