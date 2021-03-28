Selection Project 'Idol x Audition x Reality Show' Anime Reveals New Promo Video, More Cast

4-panel manga also revealed for multimedia project

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2021 event on Sunday revealed a new promotional video for the anime part of the Selection Project "Idol x Audition x Reality Show" multimedia project. The presentation also revealed two new cast members.

Daisuke Ono as Sumipanda



Saori Hayami as Akari Amasawa



The event also revealed that a new Sele Pro-chan! four-panel manga will launch on the official website and Twitter account on April 19. Mokeo is drawing the manga.

The cast includes (from left to right in image above):

Yuka Iwahashi as Ao Yodogawa

Hina Yо̄miya as Nodoka Yagi

Miharu Hanai as Shiori Yamaga

Saku Mizuno as Rena Hananoi

Hinaki Yano as Suzune Miyama

Ruri Arai as Nagisa Imau

Mizuna Shirakawa as Uta Koizumi

Nozomi Nagumo as Hiromi Hamaguri

Shino Shimoji as Mako Toma

The tagline in the visual reads, "Fight, to make your dreams come true."

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Naruto Shippūden , New Game! ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo and Yūya Takahashi ( Lupin III: Part IV ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is designing the characters. Yōhei Kisara ( Love Live! School idol project ) is producing the music. Dandelion Animation Studio is handling the CG animation.

Kadokawa originally revealed the multimedia project in December 2019.

The multimedia project centers around the seventh annual "Selection Project," a national idol reality show that is held every summer. The Selection Project is the top gateway for girls who want to become idols, and the project follows the nine girls who have won regional qualifying rounds. The audience's votes determine which girls win or lose in the "audition battle."

Suzune Miyama wishes to be an idol like Akari Amazawa, an idol who got her start through the Selection Project reality show. Suzune had been stricken with illness since she was little, but she listened to Akari's music often in her hospital room. Akari's voice gave Suzune smiles and courage, which encouraged Suzune to want to inspire others in the same way. In her last summer of junior high, Suzune decides to enter the seventh Selection Project to make her dreams come true.

Sources: Selection Project's AnimeJapan 2021 panel, Selection Project anime's website