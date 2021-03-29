Studio 4°C's Gyokō no Nikuko-san Film Casts Hiro Shimono as Lizard, Gecko

Shimono voices inner thoughts of two female leads in June 11 film

The official website for Studio 4°C 's anime film of Kanako Nishi 's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel announced on Tuesday that Hiro Shimono will join the film's cast playing two roles. Shimono will voice a lizard, as well as a gecko "with an ikemen (handsome man) voice" to express "the inner thoughts of Nikuko and Kikuko."

The film's cast includes:

Shinobu Ōtake as protagonist Nikuko (left in image above)

as protagonist Nikuko (left in image above) Flutist and model Cocomi as Nikuko's daughter Kikuko (center) in her first voice acting role

as Nikuko's daughter Kikuko (center) in her first voice acting role Natsuki Hanae as Ninomiya (right), Kikuko's classmate

The film will open on June 11.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers ) is directing the anime at Studio 4°C . Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man ) is penning the script. Kenichi Konishi ( Children of the Sea , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Sanma Akashiya ( Santa Claus Tsukamaeta! screenwriter and original creator) is planning and producing the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing the film.

The film's staff is holding auditions for the voice of the character Maria, the friend of Nikuko's daughter Kikuko. The auditions accepted applicants until February 23.

Gentosha published the original novel in April 2014. The "human drama" novel centers on a mother named Nikuko and her daughter, Kikuko, who live on a boat. The novel follows their paths in life, and their growth. The novels have more than 350,000 copies in print.

