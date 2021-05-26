Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Premieres for Tokyo Revengers, To Your Eternity, 86 Eighty Six, More Anime

Crunchyroll revealed on Wednesday premiere dates and English casts for previously announced anime dubs. Crunchyroll is also streaming Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

The English dub for Tokyo Revengers premieres on May 29, and the cast includes:

A.J. Beckles as Takemichi Hanagaki

as Takemichi Hanagaki Aleks Le as Manjiro "Mikey" Sano

as Manjiro "Mikey" Sano Sean Chiplock as Ken "Draken" Ryuguji

The English dub for To Your Eternity debuts on May 31, and the cast includes:

Jacob Hopkins as It/Boy/Fushi

as It/Boy/Fushi Cory Yee as The Beholder

The dub for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level premieres on May 29, and the cast includes:

The 86 Eighty Six anime's dub debuts on June 19, and the cast includes:

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the English dub for the second season of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun on June 12, and the cast includes:

Laura Stahl as Iruma

as Iruma Billy Kametz as Asmodeus

as Asmodeus Kayli Mills as Clara

Crunchyroll is also streaming the English dub for the second half of the So I'm a Spider, So What? anime.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)