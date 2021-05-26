News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Premieres for Tokyo Revengers, To Your Eternity, 86 Eighty Six, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll revealed on Wednesday premiere dates and English casts for previously announced anime dubs. Crunchyroll is also streaming Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs.
The English dub for Tokyo Revengers premieres on May 29, and the cast includes:
- A.J. Beckles as Takemichi Hanagaki
- Aleks Le as Manjiro "Mikey" Sano
- Sean Chiplock as Ken "Draken" Ryuguji
The English dub for To Your Eternity debuts on May 31, and the cast includes:
- Jacob Hopkins as It/Boy/Fushi
- Cory Yee as The Beholder
The dub for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level premieres on May 29, and the cast includes:
- Skyler Davenport as Azuza
- Rachelle Heger as Laika
- Xanthe Huynh as Halkara
- Lizzie Freeman as Falfa
- Suzie Yeung as Shalsha
The 86 Eighty Six anime's dub debuts on June 19, and the cast includes:
- Billy Kametz as Shinei Nouzen
- Suzie Yeung as Vladilena Milizé
- Jonah Scott as Raiden Shuga
- Maureen Price as Anju Emma
- Erica Mendez as Kurena Kukumila
- Casey Mongillo as Theoto Rikka
- Alejandro Saab as Daiya Iruma
Crunchyroll will begin streaming the English dub for the second season of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun on June 12, and the cast includes:
- Laura Stahl as Iruma
- Billy Kametz as Asmodeus
- Kayli Mills as Clara
Crunchyroll is also streaming the English dub for the second half of the So I'm a Spider, So What? anime.
Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)