Sublime Licenses Natsuki Kizu's Links, Aya Sakyo's Scattering His Virgin Bloom Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Viz Media's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga announced on Twitter on Sunday that it has licensed Natsuki Kizu's Links manga and Aya Sakyo's Scattering His Virgin Bloom (Takane no Hana wa Chirasaretai) manga. SuBLime will release both titles on April 12, 2022.
SuBLime describes Links:
A collection of intertwining stories covering four not-quite lovers as they find what links them together.
Akiba plays the piano and reminisces about Yahiko, a friend with benefits he can't quite bring himself to call his lover, despite how freely the man cares for him.
Despite their constant bickering, Sado and Nakajo appear close enough to be lovers. But Nakajo has convinced himself he can never have Sado, which leads him to stay by his side while simultaneously looking for ways to hate him.
Shibata is an overly friendly older man who rather insistently hits on Sekiya, a socially awkward radio DJ. Even with his radio DJ persona, Sekiya has a hard time expressing the roil of emotions within him.
Kameda and Ogikawa get to know each other thanks to a stray cat. The two spend lazy days together, eating, drinking, and playing with their cat, all without calling it love.
Libre Publishing released the single-volume manga in December 2014.
SuBLime licensed Kizu's Given manga in 2019, and the fifth volume shipped in English on February 9. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The Given anime film opened in Japan in August 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the film on February 2.
SuBLime describes Scattering His Virgin Bloom:
Hana—an omega frequently mistaken for an alpha—works at a local cafe, and at 26 years old, he's somehow never gone into heat and still retains his virginity. When his first heat finally hits, it's in front of arrogant alpha Renjaku, a regular at his cafe he has a secret crush on. Will a sought-after alpha such as Renjaku take his coffee and go, or will he take something much sweeter instead?
Shinshokan published the first and second volumes of the manga in April 2020.