Sublime Licenses Natsuki Kizu's Links, Aya Sakyo's Scattering His Virgin Bloom Manga

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga announced on Twitter on Sunday that it has licensed Natsuki Kizu 's Links manga and Aya Sakyo's Scattering His Virgin Bloom ( Takane no Hana wa Chirasaretai ) manga. SuBLime will release both titles on April 12, 2022.

SuBLime describes Links :

Akiba plays the piano and reminisces about Yahiko, a friend with benefits he can't quite bring himself to call his lover, despite how freely the man cares for him.

Despite their constant bickering, Sado and Nakajo appear close enough to be lovers. But Nakajo has convinced himself he can never have Sado, which leads him to stay by his side while simultaneously looking for ways to hate him.

Shibata is an overly friendly older man who rather insistently hits on Sekiya, a socially awkward radio DJ. Even with his radio DJ persona, Sekiya has a hard time expressing the roil of emotions within him.

Kameda and Ogikawa get to know each other thanks to a stray cat. The two spend lazy days together, eating, drinking, and playing with their cat, all without calling it love.