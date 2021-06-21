The Case Study of Vanitas Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals, Previews LMYK's Ending Theme Song

LMYK performs "0 (zero)" song for anime premiering on July 2

Aniplex began streaming on Tuesday the second promotional video for BONES ' anime of Jun Mochizuki 's The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga, and it reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "0 (zero)" by LMYK . The video also previews the anime's opening theme song "Sora to Sora" (Sky and Sky) by sasanomaly .

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on July 2 at 24:00 (effectively, July 3 at midnight). It will then run on MBS , CBC TV , Hokkaido Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . Funimation will stream the anime as part of the summer anime season.

The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year), split in half. The second half will premiere at a date to be announced later.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Nisemonogatari , Owarimonogatari , Tsukimonogatari ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Ito ( Concrete Revolutio , Carole & Tuesday ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

Yuki Kajiura ( Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Pandora Hearts ) is composing the music. Kajiura is a self-professed fan of the original manga who has been reading every volume as they came out, since the manga began.

Mochizuki ( Pandora Hearts , Crimson-Shell ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in December 2015. Square Enix published the ninth volume on Tuesday.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

The manga was listed on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2018 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.