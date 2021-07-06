Godzilla vs. Kong Opens at #1 in Japan, Seven Deadly Sins Opens at #3

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film earned 464 million yen (about US$4.18 million) and topped the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 293,000 tickets over the weekend, and 390,000 tickets over its first three days (including Friday). The film earned more than 600 million (about US$5.4 million) in its first three days. The film opened in Japan on July 2, delayed from its original May 14 opening.

The film has earned over US$100 million in the United States, where it opened on March 31. The film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available.

Actor Shun Oguri (live-action Gintama , Gokusen , Hana Yori Dango ) makes his Hollywood acting debut as an "important role" in the film. The confirmed cast also includes Julian Dennison ( Deapool 2 ), Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things ), Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ), Demian Bichir ( The Nun ), Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Alexander Skarsgård ( Big Little Lies ), Rebecca Hall ( The Prestige , Iron Man 3 ), Jessica Henwick ( Iron Fist ), Kyle Chandler ( The Wolf of Wall Street , Manchester by the Sea ), and Lance Reddick ( Bosch , John Wick ). The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Van Marten ( Avengers: Infinity War ) and Ziyi Zhang ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ) are part of the cast.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) directed the film.

The Fable: Korosanai Koroshiya , the second live-action film adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami's The Fable manga, dropped from #1 to #2 in its third weekend. The film earned 127,125,850 yen (about US$1.14 million) from Friday to Sunday, and sold 89,000 tickets over the weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 976,450,210 yen (about US$8.80 million), and sold over 710,000 tickets.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.

Kan Eguchi returned to direct the new film, with Junichi Okada once again starring.

The first film ranked #2 in its opening weekend in June 2019.

In the manga, a fabled genius at killing resides somewhere hidden in Osaka. Taught since childhood to obey the orders of his boss, he is ordered to live in Osaka as a normal person for one year in order for the boss to lay low.



The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), the all-new original anime film for The Seven Deadly Sins franchise , earned 122 million yen (about US$1.10 million) and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film sold 98,000 tickets in its first three days (including Friday). The film opened in Japan on July 2.

The film features an all-new story by original manga author Nakaba Suzuki , and is set after The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's new television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan on January 6. Netflix began streaming the anime on June 28. The series was delayed from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second of two "final chapter" films in the live-action film series based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga, dropped from #2 to #4 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 108,436,470 yen (about US$978,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,008,593,340 yen (about US$18.11 million). It has sold a total of 1.41 million tickets.

The film topped the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 350,000 tickets for over 508 million yen (about US$4.7 million) in its opening weekend. The film opened on June 4.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , the first of the two films, dropped out of the top 10 in its 11th weekend. The film still earned 56,509,230 yen (about US$509,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 4,104,960,840 yen (about US$37.02 million).

The films were originally slated to open on July 3 and August 7 last year, but were delayed to this year due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final has an original story that differs from the story in the manga. The film centers on the story from the manga's "Jinchū" arc, which features Kenshin's conflict with the mysterious weapons dealer Enishi. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning tells the story of how Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar. Kasumi Arimura plays the character Tomoe Yukishiro in the films. Tomoe was Kenshin's wife during his days as the assassin Battōsai, and her story ties into Kenshin's iconic X-shaped scar. Kenshin and Tomoe's relationship was previously portrayed in the Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Keishi Ōtomo returned to direct the films. The rock band ONE OK ROCK returned to perform the theme song "Renegade" for the films.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, dropped from #4 to #6 in its 17th weekend. The film earned 92,388,150 yen (about US$833,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 9,755,857,830 yen (about US$87.99 million). The film has sold over 6.39 million tickets.

The film's new Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 version began playing on June 12 for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story.

The film opened in Japan on March 8, and ranked #1 in its opening weekend.

In its third week, the film surpassed the domestic earnings of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , which earned a total of 5.3 billion yen. The new film is now the highest-earning film in the series domestically and internationally.

The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures. The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film dropped from #5 to #7 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 110,860,600 yen (about US$1 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,583,779,400 yen (about US$14.28 million)

The film is the first time since 1988's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack that a Gundam film has topped the 1 billion yen mark.

The film sold 259,074 tickets and earned 523,943,800 yen (about US$4.77 million) in its first three days at the box office. It ranked at #3 (in terms of tickets sold) in its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on June 11 after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again in May due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan.

The film opened on 215 screens, a franchise -record high. Some theaters are screening the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema. Dolby Cinemas are also screening the first 15 minutes and 53 seconds of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack before the film. The film's limited edition Blu-ray Disc went on sale on June 11.

Netflix U.S. began exclusively streaming the film starting on July 1.

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ) film rose from #9 to #8 in its 12th weekend. It earned 59,920,350 yen (about US$540,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 7,270,767,010 yen (about US$65.58 million). The film has sold a total of 5.19 million tickets.

The film sold 1,533,054 tickets and earned 2,218,130,800 yen (about US$20.5 million) in its first three days to rank #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend.

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet is the 24th film in the franchise . The film was slated to open on April 17 last year, but was delayed from its original date due to concerns about COVID-19. The film opened in Japan on April 16. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan: Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Tomoka Nagaoka ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ) wrote the script. Katsuo Ono returned to compose the music. Rock band Tokyo Jihen performed the theme song "Eien no Fuzaishōmei" (The Eternal Alibi).

Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni (Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country), the newest Anpanman anime film, dropped from #7 to #10 in its second weekend. The film earned 47,723,670 yen (about US$430,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 140,425,060 yen (about US$1.26 million).

The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend.

The film was originally slated to open in Japan on June 26 last year, but was indefinitely delayed for the safety of theatergoers during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film was later rescheduled to open on June 25.

In the film's story, Anpanman, his friends, and the cloud child Fuwari strive to save Cloud Country. In order for flowers and plants to be healthy, Cloud Country travels to distribute clouds that can make rain and rainbows to various towns and stars. A cloud baby born in Cloud Country runs across Baikinman and his friends. After meeting them, the baby gets the name "Fuwari" and quickly grows while developing a bond with Dokin-chan.

Around that time, Cloud Country becomes unable to fly due to mysterious dirtiness. The cloud elders and children call on Anpanman and his friends for help. Baikinman runs amok after inventing the black cloud Baigumora in an attempt to become king of Cloud Country. While Cloud Country is covered in black clouds and Anpanman's world loses the light of the sun, the friendship between Fuwari and Dokin-chan develops. Anpanman and his friends have to join forces to save Cloud Country.

