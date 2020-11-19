2020 Anpanman Film Rescheduled to June 2021 After COVID-19 Delay

The official website for Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni ( Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country), this year's Anpanman anime film, announced on Friday that the film will open in Japan on June 25, 2021.

The film was originally slated to open in Japan on June 26 earlier this year, but was indefinitely delayed for the safety of theatergoers during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series had halted voice recording sessions in early April, although new episodes have since resumed airing.

Soreike! Anpanman Kirameke! Ice no Kuni no Vanilla-hime (Let's go! Anpanman: Sparkle! Princess Vanilla of the Land of Ice Cream), the 31st anime film in the franchise , opened on June 28, 2019. The film celebrated what would have been the 100th birthday of Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase . The anime sold 104,826 tickets and earned 125,512,500 yen (about US$1.15 million) to rank #4 in its first weekend.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.