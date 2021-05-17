Gundam: Hathaway Anime Film Delayed Again Due to COVID-19

Staff will announce new release date at later time

The Gundam.info portal site revealed on Monday that the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film is delayed again due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the state of emergency declared in nine prefectures. The current state of emergency is slated to lift on May 31.

This time the film has no new specified opening date. The film's staff will reveal a new release date at a later time.

This is the third time the film is delayed. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on July 23, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed again last month from May 7 to May 21 before this latest delay.

The film will play in 214 theaters, a franchise-record high. Some theaters will screen the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema starting on opening day. Dolby Cinemas will also screen the first 15 minutes and 53 seconds of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack before the film.

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta. , Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) is directing the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou ( Basilisk , Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) is writing the script. Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara are adapting Haruhiko Mikimoto 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Katoki , Kimitoshi Yamane , Seiichi Nakatani , and Nobuhiko Genba are adapting Yasuhiro Moriki 's mechanical designs for animation. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.



Sources: Gundam.info, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web