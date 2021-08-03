Kinnikuman's Yudetamago Draw 1st New Tatakae!! Ramenman Chapter in 32 Years

New chapter debuts on August 18

This year's 17th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator duo Yudetamago are drawing a new chapter of their Tatakae!! Ramenman manga in the magazine's next issue on August 18. It will be the first new chapter in the manga in 32 years since the manga ended in 1989.

The original Tatakae!! Ramenman manga serialized in Shueisha 's Fresh Jump magazine from 1982 to 1989, originally published in 12 compiled book volumes (later editions had nine volumes, eight volumes, and another later printing with 12 volumes once again). The manga inspired both a television anime and anime film in 1988. While the manga's titular main character Ramenman shares a name and many similarities with the titular character from Kinnikuman , the manga's story has no direct connection to the Kinnikuman character.

The manga creator duo known as Yudetamago resumed their original Kinnikuman wrestling manga as a free web manga in 2011. The creators went back to their first 1979 Kinnikuman storyline and continued where they last left the story in 1987. The original manga has inspired various television anime series and films. Yudetamago previously published a Kinnikuman one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2015, and then published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump for the first time in 11 years in June 2019.

Toy figures of Kinnikuman were imported into the United States under the " M.U.S.C.L.E " brand name in the 1980s. Viz Media then released Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai 's Kinnikuman Nisei - Second Generations manga sequel in North America as Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy , and 4Kids Entertainment broadcast the anime adaptation on television.

