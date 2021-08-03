Voice Actor Hiroyuki Yoshino Diagnosed With COVID-19

Voice actor Hiroyuki Yoshino 's talent agency Sigma Seven announced on Tuesday that Yoshino has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Yoshino voluntarily took a PCR test on Monday after he had come into close contact with another individual with COVID-19.

He is receiving treatment at his home with the help of the health center and specialists. The agency will determine close contacts to Yoshino and handle the situation accordingly, aiming to prevent further infection and spread.

Yoshino's roles include Present Mic in My Hero Academia , Meow in Space Dandy , Yoshimori in Kekkaishi , and Allelujah Haptism in Mobile Suit Gundam 00 .