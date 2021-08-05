Love Live! Sunshine's Kanako Takatsuki Cancels Appearances This Month Due to Adjustment Disorder

Aqours idol was slated for August 14-15 concerts, other appearances

The official website for the Love Live! idol franchise announced on Thursday that Kanako Takatsuki , voice actress for Hanamaru Kunikida, will cancel her appearances in events and concerts this month due to her poor health. Takatsuki's official website further noted that Takatsuki is suffering from adjustment disorder, with which she was only recently diagnosed after regular medical examinations.

Takatsuki was scheduled to appear in the " Love Live! Sunshine!! AZALEA 1st LoveLive! ～In The Dark /*Himitsu no Monogatari*/～" concerts on August 14 and 15.

Takatsuki's second CD single "Subversive" is still scheduled to ship on August 11, but the online events to celebrate the release have been canceled. Her "Debut Anniversary LIVE 〜King of Anison〜" concert is also delayed to October 30. She will also no longer participate in the "Animelo Summer Live 2021 -COLORS-" concert slated for August 29.

Two of Takatsuki's seven scheduled radio guest appearances for the month have been canceled, but the rest will debut as planned due to them being pre-recorded. Similarly, all three television appearances for August and one television appearance in September will also air on schedule to them being pre-recorded

Takatsuki also missed some events on New Year's due to poor physical health caused by anxiety.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.

