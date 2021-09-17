The Case Study of Vanitas Anime's 2nd Part Premieres in January 2022

The official Twitter account for BONES ' anime of Jun Mochizuki 's The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga announced on Saturday that the anime's second part will premiere in January 2022 for the winter season. The anime has cast Rie Kugimiya as Chloe (pictured below), who appeared in the first part's 12th and final episode on Saturday.

The anime premiered on July 2. Funimation streamed the anime as part of the summer anime season, and it also streamed an English dub .

The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year), split in half.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Nisemonogatari , Owarimonogatari , Tsukimonogatari ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Ito ( Concrete Revolutio , Carole & Tuesday ) is the character designer and chief animation director.