Anime NYC Hosts Composer Yuki Hayashi With My Hero Academia Performance

Funimation announced on Tuesday that composer Yuki Hayashi will attend this year's Anime NYC event, and a concert featuring a rock band and orchestra will perform his music from the My Hero Academia anime. The My Hero Academia Official Live Concert will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan on Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST. The concert commemorates the North American opening of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise .

Free tickets for the concert will be available on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EST on Anime NYC 's website. In addition, a ticket for Anime NYC is required.

The Consulate General of Japan in New York is co-organizing the concert. soundtrec is producing the concert, which is represented by SOHO Live.

Hayashi is a former rhythmic gymnast, and he started composing music on his own in university without any formal training. Aside from My Hero Academia , he has composed music for such anime as Haikyu!! , DIVE!! , Run with the Wind , Shaman King (2021), Welcome to the Ballroom , Soul Eater Not! , Star Twinkle Precure , Kiznaiver , Karakuri Circus , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Death Parade , Blood Lad , Backflip!! , and many more.

This year's Anime NYC event will require proof of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination and mask usage for all participants. This includes fans, exhibitors, artists, guests, crew, and staff. Founder of Anime NYC Peter Tatara noted that these new guidelines may change depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the entire event staff has been vaccinated.

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 19-21 at the Javits Center.

The Anime NYC Powered By Crunchyroll convention collaborated with livestream shopping platform NTWRK for an online version of the Anime NYC event in November 2020. The event was scheduled to take place in-person at the Javits Center in New York in November 2020, but it was canceled due to the effects of COVID-19.

Image via Yuki Hayashi 's website

Source: Press release