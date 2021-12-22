Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Anime Reveals Cast, Insert Song, 1st Promo Video

The official website for the anime of Hiroaki Mizusaki 's Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department ( Kaijin Kaihatsubu no Kuroitsu-san ) manga revealed cast members, the insert song "Miracle Step" by YURiKA, and the first promotional video on Saturday. The video previews one of two ending theme songs "Aimai Identity" by all-female idol group Maybe Me .

The newly announced cast includes:

Ayana Taketatsu as Immortal Camula

Shunichi Toki as Cannon Thunderbird

Fumi Aikawa as Hydra

Risae Matsuda will voice Hydra's first and third sisters, and Satsumi Matsuda will voice Hydra's second and fourth sisters.

The anime will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 24 affiliated channels within the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" block on January 8. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Kaori Maeda voices protagonist Tōka Kuroitsu, while Satomi Amano voices Wolf Bate. Yuichiro Umehara voices Professor Sadamaki.

The cast also includes:

Tetsu Inada as Megistus

as Megistus M.A.O as Akashic

as Akashic Takuma Terashima as Kenji Sadamaki

The anime will feature different famous "hero actors" as narrators for each episode, with each new actor revealed during airing as episode synopses go up on the anime's official website. In addition, real-life Japanese "local heroes" (regional stage actors who play characters modeled after tokusatsu heroes) will also appear as characters in the anime.

Hisashi Saito ( Haganai , The Testament of Sister New Devil , Heaven's Lost Property ) is directing the anime at Quad . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Ga-Rei: Zero , And Yet the Town Moves , Aldnoah.Zero ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuya Morimae ( Haganai , The Testament of Sister New Devil animation director) is designing the characters for animation.

Male idol group AXXX1S is performing the anime's opening theme song "Special Force." All-female idol group Maybe Me will perform the show's ending theme songs "Aimai Identity" and "Destiny."

The manga centers on Kuroitsu, an assistant researcher in the superhuman research & development department of Agastya, a villainous secret organization that battles with heroes who try to save the world. Kuroitsu lives a busy life in Agastya, caught between the absurd requests of her bosses; making presentations; implementing new features into superhumans; and getting results within the allotted time, budget, and spec requests; all without vacation.