Delicious Party Precure Anime Unveils Video, Cast, Staff, Story, February 6 Debut

Toei Animation updated the website for its 19th Precure project, Delicious Party♡Precure , on Sunday with the anime's trailer video, main cast, main staff, story introduction, and February 6 premiere.





The main cast members are:

Toshinori Fukazawa ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi , One Piece , Driland ) is serving as series director, and Sawako Hirabayashi ( Baby Gamba , Wolf Girl & Black Prince ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kyoko Yufu ( Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles ) is designing the characters. Ryuutarou Masuda is serving as art designer with Rie Iida as art director. Naomi Kiyota is the color key artist. Shiho Terada ( Tropical-Rouge! Precure , Healin' Good Precure , Getter Robo Arc ) is composing the music.

Machico is contributing the opening theme song "Cheers! Delicious Party♡Precure ," and Chihaya Yoshitake is contributing the "first" ending theme song "Delicious Happy Days♪" The anime's single with both songs will go on sale on March 30.

The franchise 's official YouTube channel will host a " Delicious Party♡Precure ~Minna Atsumare! O-Uchi de O-Hirume Show~" (Everyone Gather Around! An Unveiling Show in Your Own Home) program on February 5 at 4:00 p.m. (2:00 a.m. EST). The program will preview part of the first episode and the ending dance, and it will also offer a dance lesson, a quiz, and a segment where randomly chosen fans will have their names read aloud and get presents.

The keywords of the story are "Meals bring smiling faces." Cookingdom is the mysterious realm responsible for all the cuisine in our own world. The story begins when the Recipe-Bon, where the recipe for every dish is written down, is stolen from Cookingdom. The culprit is the Bundoru gang, who aims to monopolize every dish for themselves.

Energy Fairies arrive at the human realm's "Oishii na Town" (Delicious Town) to search for the Recipe-Bon, and they grant three girls powers to transform into Precure magical girls. The Precure girls stand up to the Bundoru gang to take back the Recipe-Bon.

The anime will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation , TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated stations on February 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Toei Animation filed the trademark for a logo for the title in November.

The currently airing Precure ( Pretty Cure ) series, Tropical-Rouge! Precure , premiered on February 28. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! (Tropical-Rouge! Precure the Movie: The Snow Princess and the Miraculous Ring) film opened in Japan on October 23. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.