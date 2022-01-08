News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc earns 7.4% rating
The special episode of Radiation House 2, the second season live-action series based on Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori's Radiation House manga, aired on Fuji TV on Monday, December 20 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 8.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 26 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.7
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
|Fuji TV
|December 26 (Sun)
|23:40
|30 min.
|7.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 25 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 26 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.7
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act
|NTV
|December 25 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.8
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 25 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.2
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 25 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 26 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|December 26 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|December 24 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.1
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)