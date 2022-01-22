Oreshura Novels Listed as Ending in 18th Volume

Volume ships on February 15

Online retailer Rakuten is listing the 18th volume of Yūji Yūji 's Ore no Kanojo to Osananajimi ga Shuraba Sugiru light novel series as the "final Oreshura ." The volume will ship on February 15.

Yūji launched the light novel series in 2011 with illustrations by LLO . Yūji published a 14th novel volume for the series in May 2020, almost three years after the previous 13th volume debuted in September 2017.

The series inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series with the title Oreshura as it aired in Japan, and Aniplex of America released the anime on DVD in 2013.

Aniplex of America describes the story:

Eita Kidou is a high school freshman with excellent grades and a disdain for love. Along with his childhood friend Chiwa Harusaki, a girl who's nearly a sister to him, Eita lived an ordinary school life concentrating on his studies. This was all until the school's most beautiful girl, Masuzu Natsukawa, surprisingly confesses her love to Eita. However, her true desire is only to fool the eyes of others and pretend to be a couple. With a “certain secret” of his in Masuzu's hands, Eita is forced to play along. Moreover, a fierce battle over Eita begins as his ex-girlfriend, Himeka, and his virtual fiancé, Ai, join the fray! Will Eita be able to continue his ordinary school life while maintaining a pretend relationship and dealing with all of his admirers?

Nanasuke serialized a manga adaptation of the series in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine from 2011 to 2014. Square Enix published seven volumes for the manga.

Source: Rakuten