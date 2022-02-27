Digimon Adventure: Anime Gets English Dub Starring Zeno Robinson, Ben Diskin

The Digimon Con livestream event announced on Sunday that the Digimon Adventure: anime is getting an English dub that will star Zeno Robinson as Taichi and Ben Diskin as Agumon.

Digimon Adventure: premiered in Japan in April 2020 and aired for 67 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime takes place in 2020 and features an all-new story centering on Taichi Yagami when he is in his fifth year in elementary school. His partner is Agumon. The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon that sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined.

Masato Mitsuka ( Digimon Fusion episode director) served as series director at Toei Animation . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon , One Piece , Beyblade Burst ) supervised the series scripts, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returned from Digimon Adventure: to design the characters. Akihiro Asanuma ( Digimon: Data Squad ) was the chief animation director. Ryouka Kinoshita ( Little Witch Academia , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) was the art director, and Toshiki Amada ( Fire Force , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) was in charge of art setting. Matsuki Hanae, Naoko Sagawa , and Hiroyuki Sakurada were the producers.



Source: Digimon Con livestream