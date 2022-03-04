Funimation Streams Gal & Dino Anime's English Dub

All 12 dubbed episodes premiere on Saturday

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream an English dub for the television anime/live-action series of Moriko Mori and Cota Tomimura 's Gal & Dino ( Gal to Kyōryū ) manga. The company will stream all 12 dubbed episodes on Saturday.

The cast includes:

Michael Sinterniklaas is producing the English dub at NYAV Post . Andy Roth is directing the English dub . Stephanie Sheh is the casting director. Zoe Martin is supervising the script. Jordan Fox is the recording engineer and audio editor. Shaun Cromwell is in charge of mixing. Heather Gonzalez is the production supervisor, and Zoe Martin and Clark Cheng are the production assistants.

The series premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 in April 2020. The series delayed new episodes due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Funimation streamed the Gal & Dino series as it aired in Japan. The television series has an anime half and a live-action half.

Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic ) served as series script supervisor and series director. Tōru Kanegae was the sound director, Yasumasa Koyama was credited for sound effects, Glovision was the sound producer, and Gin (Busted Rose) composed the music. King Records was the music producer. Kotaro Sudo and Shin Furukawa were the chief producers, and Riko Koarai and Akira Yonezawa were producers. Space Neko Company and Kamikaze Douga were credited for animation production on the anime.

The manga's story begins when a gyaru, or "gal," named Kaede picks up a dinosaur and begins living with it in her room. The dinosaur eats human food, watches TV, and even enjoys being fashionable.

Mori and Tomimura, a married couple, launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on Friday.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga digitally under the name My Roomie Is a Dino . The sixth volume debuted on January 11.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)