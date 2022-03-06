Netflix to Release Akuma Kun Anime Worldwide in 2023

Netflix announced on Sunday that it will exclusively stream Akuma Kun , the upcoming anime project of Shigeru Mizuki 's Akuma-kun manga, globally in 2023. Netflix also revealed a new visual.

The official website for the anime also announced that Yuuki Kaji will voice the protagonist, Akuma II / Ichirō Umoregi.

Netflix describes the story:

Akuma Kun is the story of a boy trying create a society where humanity realizes it's true potential and lives happily, with the help of some unlikely allies

Yūko Mita and Toshio Furukawa are returning from the previous anime to voice Akuma I / Shingo Umoregi and Mephisto II, respectively. Furukawa will also play Mephisto III.

The anime is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old.

Junichi Sato ( Aria franchise, Sailor Moon ) is the Akuma Kun anime project's chief director, while Fumitoshi Oizaki ( A Centaur's Life , Romeo × Juliet ) is the series director. Sato previously directed Akuma-kun TV anime and its two films in 1989-1990. Hiroshi Ohnogi (2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō , Noein - to your other self ) is overseeing the series scripts.

The manga previously inspired a television anime in 1989-1990. Two anime films premiered in 1989 and 1990. The manga also inspired several live-action adaptations.

Mizuki drew the original manga in 1963-1964, and he drew several other series in the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s. The manga follows the titular "Akuma-kun," a boy who uses the powers of demons to help the world stay at peace.

