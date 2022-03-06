'Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it' Anime Season 2's Video Reveals More Cast, Ending Song, April 1 Debut

The official website for the second television anime season based on Alifred Yamamoto 's Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it ( Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shōmei Shite Mita ) manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals and previews another cast member, the ending theme song "Bibitto Love" by CHICO with Honeyworks meets Mafumafu , and the April 1 premiere for the anime. The video also previews the anime's opening song "Love-Evidence" by Sora Amamiya .





Rena Hasegawa will join the anime's cast as the character Haru Kagurano.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 1 at 25:30 (effectively, April 2 at 1:30 a.m.), on BS NTV on April 2, on Sun TV and Gunma TV on April 4, on BS Fuji and AT-X on April 5, on Hokkaido TV on April 6, and on Tochigi TV on April 8. Television Nagasaki will announce its premiere date later.

In the new season premiering this April, Marina Yamada will play Suiu Fujiwara (name romanization not confirmed), and Yuuki Kaji will play Chris Floret (name romanization not confirmed).

Toru Kitahata ( Haganai NEXT , Hinako Note ) directed the anime at Zero-G , with Kenta Onishi as assistant director, and Kouichirou Natsume as chief production supervisor. Rintarou Ikeda ( Magical Sempai ) supervised the scripts, and wrote them alongside Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI ). Yūsuke Isouchi ( One Piece ) was the character designer and chief animation director. hisakuni , Shouichiro Hirata , Kaoru Ōtsuka , Shūhei Takahashi , Takuma Sogi , and Yūko Takahashi all composed the music.

The first season premiered in Japan on Amazon Prime Video with all 12 episodes in January 2020. The show also aired on TV in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired and also streamed an English dub .

The manga launched on G-mode 's Comic Meteor website in 2016. A live-action television series of the manga premiered in September 2018 and aired for four episodes. A live-action film opened in February 2019.