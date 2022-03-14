In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Anime Reveals 5 More Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ( Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi ) manga revealed new cast members over the past week. The newly announced cast includes:

Hina Yomiya as Mokuren

Hiyori Kono as Hо̄senka

Yūki Hirose as Tsuwabuki

Kana Ichinose as Tachiaoi

Mayu Mineda as Higuruma

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on April 9 at 24:00 (effectively, April 10 at midnight), and it ill also run on MBS and Chukyo TV .

The "no-boys-allowed kunoichi (female ninja) comedy manga" centers on the titular Tsubaki Kunoichi, the best student in her school. She lives in a village of women with the rule that they cannot have contact with men. However, she has a curiosity about men that she cannot reveal.

Yūko Natsuyoshi plays the title character Tsubaki, the head of the Dog Team (Inu-Han).

The cast also includes:

The staff is revealing one new cast member daily for 35 consecutive days.

Takuhiro Kadochi (episode director for My Hero Academia ) is directing the series at CloverWorks . Konomi Shugo ( Aikatsu Friends! , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda ( Is the order a rabbit? ) is designing the characters. Yūsuke Shirato ( Kochoki , Lost Song ) is composing the music.

Female rock band The Peggies perform the opening "Highlight - Highlight."

Aniplex is recruiting composers and artists to produce different versions of the ending theme song "Akane-gumi Katsudо̄ Nisshi ~Inuhan~." Winners receive 90,000 yen (about US$795), and their theme song variation will be featured on the show. The voice actors perform all versions of the ending theme.

Yamamoto's manga launched in Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine in January 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth volume on November 12.

Yamamoto launched the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013.