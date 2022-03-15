Komi Can't Communicate Anime Season 2's Video Reveals More Cast, Previews Theme Songs

The official wesbite for the television anime of Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Comi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga began streaming a new promotional video for the second anime season on Wednesday. The video reveals four new cast members, and also previews the new opening and ending theme songs.

The video previews both the opening theme song "Ao 100 Iro" (100 Blue Colors) by Miku Itō , as well as the ending theme song "Koshaberi Biyori" (Fine Day for Small Talk) by FantasticYouth .

The new cast members include:

Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse, a narcissist



Shotaro Uzawa as Chūshaku Kometani, a compulsive note-taker



Minami Takahashi as Ayami Sasaki, a classmate of Komi's that is in the same group as her in the field trip



Fumiko Uchimura as Mikuni Katō, a classmate of Komi's that is in the same group as her in the field trip





The previously announced cast members include:

Shin'ichirō Kamio as Makoto Katai, who is also bad at communicating. During summer vacation, he exercised and dyed his hair causing him to look like a deliquent

The second season will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels on April 6 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, April 7).

Netflix will stream the second part in 2022.

The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo and other channels on October 6 last year. The anime started streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan on October 7.

Netflix debuted the anime outside of Japan on October 21, two weeks after its Japanese premiere, with weekly new episodes. The service is also streaming an English dub . Netflix is streaming the anime in over 190 countries and territories in eight languages dubbed and 31 languages subtitled.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Mysterious Girlfriend X , After the Rain , Children of the Sea ) was the chief director for the anime, while Kazuki Kawagoe ( Beyblade Burst God storyboarder and episode director) directed the anime at OLM . Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) was in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom , Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) designed the characters.

Cider Girl performed the opening theme song "Cinderella." Kitri performed the ending theme song "Hikareinochi."

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!

Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on January 18. Viz Media published the manga's 17th volume on February 8.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in September 2021 on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block.