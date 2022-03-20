Digimon Survive Game's Teaser Trailer Highlights Cast

Hybrid visual novel, tactical RPG slated for release in 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment America revealed a new teaser trailer highlighting the characters and cast for its Digimon Survive hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game on Wednesday. The video originally debuted during the Digimon Con livestream event on March 12-13.

The game is slated for release in 2022 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The game will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game's cast includes:

Toei Animation announced in its 2021 financial report that the game's latest release window is the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and beyond.

The game was originally slated to launch in the West for in 2019 but was delayed to 2020. Bandai Namco Entertainment then delayed the game from 2020 to 2021 "due to the effects of current world events," before the latest delay to this year.

In the game's story, Takuma Momosuka is suddenly transported to a dangerous other world where brutal creatures lurk. Takuma is a second-year junior high school student, and his partner is Agumon.

The conversational parts of the game will be like anime scenes and will feature 2D illustrations. The development of the story and evolution during battle will vary depending on players' choices. In the exploration parts of the game, the keys to the story are scattered around the field, and players will investigate various points of interest. In the battle parts of the game, players will participate in strategy game-style Digimon battles on grid-based fields. Actions will require energy, and players will need to manage its use to win.

Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Kazumasa Habu revealed in a December 2017 interview that a new Digimon Story game was in the works for PS4. The latest game in the series, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory , shipped in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in January 2018. The game is available for PS4 and PlayStation Vita, but was developed for PS Vita using the previous Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game as a base.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.