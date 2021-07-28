Digimon Survive Game Delayed Again to 2022

Delayed PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC previously slated for 2021

Toei Animation revealed in its financial report on Wednesday that the Digimon Survive role-playing game has been delayed to 2022. The report lists that the game's release window is the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and beyond.

The game was previously delayed from 2020 to 2021 "due to the effects of current world events." The game's producer Kazumasa Habu issued a statement of gratitude to fans alongside the announcement.

The game was previously set to ship in 2020 after a delay. The game was originally slated to launch in the West for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2019.

In the game's story, Takuma Momotsuka is suddenly transported to a dangerous other world where brutal creatures lurk. Takuma is a second-year junior high school student, and his partner is Agumon.

The conversational parts of the game will be like anime scenes and will feature 2D illustrations. The development of the story and evolution during battle will vary depending on players' choices. In the exploration parts of the game, the keys to the story are scattered around the field, and players will investigate various points of interest. In the battle parts of the game, players will participate in strategy game-style Digimon battles on grid-based fields. Actions will require energy, and players will need to manage its use to win.

Habu revealed in a December 2017 interview that a new Digimon Story game was in the works for PS4. The latest game in the series, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory , shipped in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in January 2018. The game is available for PS4 and PlayStation Vita, but was developed for PS Vita using the previous Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game as a base.