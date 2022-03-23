30th Crayon Shin-chan Film Reveals Guest Cast

The staff for Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, revealed the film's guest cast members on Thursday.

Ayahi Takagaki (top left in image above) plays Chinzō Hesogakure, the girl who proclaims herself the real daughter of Hiroshi and Misae. Natsuki Hanae (top right) plays Gomaemon Hesogakure, the gorilla who protects the Navel of the World. Jin Urayama (bottom left) plays an elder of the ninja village. Aoi Yūki (bottom row center) plays the elder's secretary. Sora Amamiya (bottom right) plays Fūko, the "ace" of the ninja kindergarten and Shinnosuke's overseer.

The film will open in Japan on April 22

Yū Sawabe and Yūki Iwai of comedy duo Haraichi and Rina Kawaei are guest voice actors. Kawaei plays Chiyome Hesogakure, and Sawabe and Iwai play themselves.

The film sees Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) is directing the film, and is also co-writing the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno . Ryoku Oushoku Shakai performs the film's theme song "Hi wa Mata Noboru Kara" (Because the Sun Will Rise Again).

The previous film Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Nazo Meki! Hana no Tenkasu Gakuen (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie - Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy) opened on July 30 last year. The film was originally slated to open in Japan in April 2021, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film debuted at #2.

