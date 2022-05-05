Crunchyroll Streams Final 2 English-dubbed Episodes for '86' Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the final two episodes for the television anime of Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series in May. The company will stream the 22nd episode's dub on May 14, and it will stream the 23rd and final episode's dub on May 21. The dates also apply to the Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Crunchyroll also revealed that Aleks Le will replace Billy Kametz as the voice of protagonist Shinei Nōzen, following Kametz's break from voiceover work due to his diagnosis of stage IV colon cancer.

The returning English cast includes:

The anime's 22nd and 23rd episodes had been delayed to March 2022 to "ensure quality." The 22nd episode aired on March 12, and the 23rd episode premiered on March 19. Following the anime's previous delays, these episodes had been scheduled to premiere in January.

The anime's second cours premiered on October 2. The staff had also delayed the show's 18th episode from November 13 to November 20 and the 19th episode from November 27 to December 4 due to "production issues."

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The San Magnolia Republic has long been under attack by unmanned weapons from the neighboring Empire. Against this onslaught, the Republic has also deployed similar weapons, narrowly avoiding great loss of life and impending disaster-or at least that's how it seemed. The truth is that it has never been possible to have no casualties. Young men and women drawn from the Republic's supposedly non-existent 86th district are organized into the " 86 unit" and then ordered to pilot the "unmanned weapons" before heading to battle.

The television anime premiered in April 2021, and it aired for two cours (quarters of the year). Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)