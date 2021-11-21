'86' Anime Also Delays Episode 19 by 1 Week Due to 'Production Issues'

Staff delayed episode 18 by 1 week

The official website for the television anime of Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series announced on Sunday that the staff are delaying the anime's 19th episode by one week due to "production issues." The episode will now air on December 4, instead of November 27. A special edition program for the franchise will air on November 27 instead.

Additionally, the anime had planned to air a special compilation episode on December 11 instead of a regular episode, but that airing is canceled.

The anime's second cours premiered on October 2. The staff also delayed the show's 18th episode from November 13 to November 20 due to "production issues."

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The San Magnolia Republic has long been under attack by unmanned weapons from the neighboring Empire. Against this onslaught, the Republic has also deployed similar weapons, narrowly avoiding great loss of life and impending disaster-or at least that's how it seemed. The truth is that it has never been possible to have no casualties. Young men and women drawn from the Republic's supposedly non-existent 86th district are organized into the " 86 unit" and then ordered to pilot the "unmanned weapons" before heading to battle.

The television anime premiered on April 10, and is airing for two cours (quarters of the year). Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub.