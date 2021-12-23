'86' Anime Delays Episodes 22-23 to March 2022

Following previous delays, episodes were scheduled for January

The official website for the television anime of Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series announced on Thursday that the anime's 22nd and 23rd episodes have been delayed to March 2022 to "ensure quality." The 22nd episode will air on March 12, and the 23rd episode will premiere on March 19. Following the anime's previous delays, these episodes had been scheduled to premiere in January.

The anime's second cours premiered on October 2. The staff had also delayed the show's 18th episode from November 13 to November 20 and the 19th episode from November 27 to December 4 due to "production issues."

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The San Magnolia Republic has long been under attack by unmanned weapons from the neighboring Empire. Against this onslaught, the Republic has also deployed similar weapons, narrowly avoiding great loss of life and impending disaster-or at least that's how it seemed. The truth is that it has never been possible to have no casualties. Young men and women drawn from the Republic's supposedly non-existent 86th district are organized into the " 86 unit" and then ordered to pilot the "unmanned weapons" before heading to battle.

The television anime premiered on April 10, and is airing for two cours (quarters of the year). Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .