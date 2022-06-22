Estab-Life: Revengers' Road Anime Film Reveals Trailer, 2023 Debut

Video highlights film's main character Kisaragi

A special program for the Estab-Life: Great Escape original anime project by Goro Taniguchi revealed on Wednesday that Estab-Life : Revengers' Road , the project's anime film, will debut in 2023. The program streamed a video, which highlights the film's main character Kisaragi.

Taniguchi is personally directing and writing Estab-Life : Revengers' Road, in addition to conceiving the original concept. SSF is again credited with the original story, and Polygon Pictures is producing the animation.

The show's final episode is making its television debut on Wednesday.

The first four episodes of the show began streaming on the FOD service in Japan on March 1. Episodes 5-8 debuted on March 22, and episodes 9-12 debuted on April 12. The show then premiered on television on April 6 on the +Ultra anime programming block on Fuji TV and its affiliates. Crunchyroll streams the anime outside Asia, and it also streams an English dub .

The anime stars:

Tomomi Mineuchi as Equa, the Nigashiya leader

as Equa, the Nigashiya leader Rie Takahashi as Feles, the superbly athletic, quick-firing "gun wizard"

as Feles, the superbly athletic, quick-firing "gun wizard" Maria Naganawa as Martes, a slime-human

as Martes, a slime-human Sho Hayami as Alga, an old fogey of an AI robot

as Alga, an old fogey of an AI robot Shinichiro Miki as Ulula, a wolfman who says nothing but "wan" (woof)

The project will have a television anime, smartphone game, and anime film, which have the themes of "escape," "records," and "variant," respectively. (The English subtitle for Estab Life is " Establishment in Life .")

The story is set in the distant future when the world population has begun to shrink after reaching its peak. The "Supernatural Renovation Project" splits Tokyo with towering walls into several Cluster neighborhoods, each with its own unique genetically modified populations, governed by artificial intelligence.

Most people live their lives in their own unique Clusters, blissfully unconcerned with life beyond. However, there are some who seek to escape to the other Clusters. An outfit called Nigashiya helps those who wish to escape.

Taniguchi is credited for the original concept and creative supervision of the Estab-Life: Great Escape television anime, and SSF is credited with the original story. Hiroyuki Hashimoto ( Is the order a rabbit? , Slow Start ) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures , and Shoji Gatoh ( Full Metal Panic! , Hyou-ka , Cop Craft ) is supervising and writing the scripts.

Yūsuke Kozaki (No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, Fire Emblem Awakening, Bubuki Buranki ) drafted the original character designs, and INEI 's Kenichiro Tomiyasu ( Harlock: Space Pirate , Human Lost , Night Head 2041 , Resident Evil: Damnation ) drafted the concept art. Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( No Game, No Life Zero , A Place Further Than the Universe , Revue Starlight ) is composing the music. Slow Curve developed and produced the project.

Five-member band GOOD ON THE REEL perform the ending theme song "0."

Square Enix is developing the Estab-Life : Unity Memories smartphone game. Taniguchi is also credited for the original concept and creative supervision of the game, and SSF likewise is credited with the original story.

Source: Comic Natalie