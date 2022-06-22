News
Smile of the Arsnotoria TV Anime Unveils Promo Video, Additional Cast, Theme Song Artists
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation, the television anime of Nitroplus' smartphone role-playing game Warau Arsnotoria, revealed on Wednesday a promotional video, visual, additional cast, and theme song artists. The video previews the opening theme song "Hajimari e to Tsuzuku Basho" by Hanauta, a unit composed of the voice actresses from the series' Dorm 5.
Minori Chihara will voice Lidel, a new character for the anime. Lidel will also be the main character in the spinoff novel Warau Arsnotoria: Kotо̄ no Mahо̄ Kо̄butsugaku Jishū (Extra Curriculum) by Takaaki Kaima.
The additional cast also includes (name romanizations not confirmed):
BAND-MAID's Kobato Miku and her solo project cluppo are performing the ending theme song.
The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels on July 6. Crunchyroll will debut the world premiere of the anime's first two episodes at Anime Expo 2022 on July 2.
The game revolves around the teachers and girls at a magic academy. The game's main cast members are also reprising their roles in the anime:
- Misaki Kuno as Arsnotoria
- Miharu Hanai as Mel
- Miyu Tomita as Petit Albert
- Eri Yukimura as Picatrix
- Eriko Matsui as Abramelin
Nitroplus writer Hajime Ninomae is credited for drafting the original story concept from the game, and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka is similarly credited for drafting the game's main character designs.
Naoyuki Tatsuwa (DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year-, Monogatari Series Second Season, Nisekoi) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS, and Midori Gotou (Hozuki's Coolheadedness, The World Ends with You the Animation) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Takahiro Kishida (Durarara!!, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Haikyu!!) is designing the characters for animation. Pony Canyon is producing the music.
The other staff members include:
- Art Director: Tadashi Kudo
- Color Key Artist: Aiko Shinohara
- Compositing Director of Photography: Hisayoshi Yamamoto
- Editing: Mai Hasegawa (EditZ)
- Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama
- Sound Effects: Yuika Shiraishi
- Music: Ryō Takahashi, Ken Itō
A manga adaptation launched in the July issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Dragon Age magazine on June 9, and that the Famitsu Bunko imprint will publish a novelization.
The game launched at the end of February 2021, after a delay from its planned 2020 launch.
Sources: Smile of the Arsnotoria anime's website, Comic Natalie