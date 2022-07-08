Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry Anime Cancels Airing of 2nd Episode

1st episode to re-air on July 9, 3rd episode to air on July 16

The official Twitter account for the Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry anime revealed on Friday that the staff has canceled the airing the show's second episode due to "various circumstances." The first episode will re-air on July 9 instead, and the show's third episode will air on July 16.

The series premiered on the AbemaTV streaming service on July 2 at 22:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT). The series is also airing on Tokyo MX , Chukyo TV , Sun TV , and Hokkaido TV . Crunchyroll is streaming the series under the title Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry .

Shinji Takamatsu ( School Rumble , Gintama , Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto ) is the anime's chief director, while Toshinori Watanabe ( Soul Buster , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Drive . Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- , Aquarion Logos ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Yoshiyuki Ōkubo ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear G , Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX , Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV episode animation director) is designing the characters. Teppen— All Stars, a unit composed of the 15 main cast members, is performing the opening theme song "Teppen— Tengoku ~TOP OF THE LAUGH!!!~." May'n is performing the ending theme song "Ahatte Teppen."

Artist Namamugi and story developer Inujun based the manga on Seiyū San-Shimai Team Y, a unit formed by voice actresses Mikoi Sasaki , Aimi , and Ayasa Itō .

In the story, Yayoi Sakamoto, a diehard fan of comedians and comedy acts, enrolls in the private Kazuki High School in Namba (Osaka's entertainment district famous as the starting point for many comedians). She reunites with Yomogi Takahashi, a childhood friend who once formed the comedy duo "Konamonzu" with her when they were little. Before long, they find themselves putting together a routine at a park like they did before, in order to enter a local shopping area's contest. At that moment, a mysterious girl calls out to them.