Live-Action Kingdom Film's Sequel Stays at #1, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Drops to #8

Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands), the sequel film based on Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga, stayed at #1 in the Japanese box office in its second weekend. The film sold 273,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 415,292,500 yen (about US$3.04 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.55 million tickets and has earned a cumulative total of 2,276,886,800 yen (about US$16.67 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 15.

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao) from the previous film. Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) joined Satō and Hara in writing the script, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga , live-action Bleach ) composed the music. Mr. Children contributed the theme song "Ikiro" (Live).

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019 and sold 506,861 tickets to earn 690,219,500 yen (about US$6.17 million) in its first three days. The film later sold a total of 4.11 million tickets for 5,471,938,400 yen (about US$50.42 million), and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.

The live-action film of Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga rose from #7 to #6 in its third weekend. The film earned 61,371,060 yen (about US$449,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 551,641,760 yen (about US$4.04 million).

The film opened on July 8 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold about 180,000 tickets to earn 243 million yen (about US$1.77 million) in its first three days.

Snow Man idol group member Hikaru Iwamoto and model Meru Nukumi star in the film as the firefighter Kyōsuke and the high school student Moe Sasaki, respectively. Snow Man also performs the the film's theme song "Orange Kiss."

Shōsuke Murakami (live-action One Week Friends , Promise Cinderella ) directed the film, and Junpei Yamaoka (Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger, live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet ) wrote the script. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016, and is ongoing.



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , dropped from #6 to #8 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 44,309,170 yen (about US$324,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,324,420,000 yen (about US$17.03 million).

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, in 4DX and MX4D on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."



The Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga dropped from #8 to #10 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 33,987,840 yen (about US$249,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 830,778,180 yen (about US$6.08 million).

Shochiku is distributing the film, which opened on July 1.

The film depicts Nadeshiko and the others, now grown-up, after some time has passed since the television anime. Rin, who now works at a small publisher in Nagoya, gets a text message from Chiaki. Yamanashi's tourism promotion organization has put Chiaki in charge of reopening a site that had closed several years ago. Upon hearing this, Rin suggests such a spacious site could be turned into a campsite. Chiaki and Rin reunite with Nadeshiko, Aoi, and Ena to launch the campsite development project.

The television anime's five main cast members reprised their roles, and several main staff members including director Yoshiaki Kyougoku and scriptwriters Jin Tanaka and Mutsumi Ito returned from the television anime. Singer Asaka performs the film's opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up," and Eri Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Mimosa."



The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film dropped off the top 10 in its 10th weekend.

The second "Tsuki no Maki" (Moon Story) film in the Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ film trilogy is still ranked below the top 10 in its third weekend, but it still earned 28,621,220 yen (about US$209,700) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 217,470,300 yen (about US$1.59 million).

