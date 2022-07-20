Live-Action Kingdom Film's Sequel Opens at #1

Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands), the sequel film based on Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga, ranked at #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 527,000 tickets in its first two days, and earned 797 million yen (about US$5.75 million) on its opening weekend. The film sold a total of 934,000 tickets and earned a total of 1.379 billion yen (about US$9.96 million) in its first four days.

The film opened in Japan last Friday.

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao) from the previous film. Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) joined Satō and Hara in writing the script, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga , live-action Bleach ) composed the music. Mr. Children contributed the theme song "Ikiro" (Live).

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019 and sold 506,861 tickets to earn 690,219,500 yen (about US$6.17 million) in its first three days. The film later sold a total of 4.11 million tickets for 5,471,938,400 yen (about US$50.42 million), and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , dropped from #5 to #6 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 72,406,690 yen (about US$523,900) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,213,938,740 (about US$15.98 million).

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, in 4DX and MX4D on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."



The live-action film of Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga dropped from #4 to #7 in its second weekend. The film earned 68,128,820 yen (about US$492,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 408,583,220 yen (about US$2.95 million).

The film opened on July 8 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold about 180,000 tickets to earn 243 million yen (about US$1.77 million) in its first three days.

Snow Man idol group member Hikaru Iwamoto and model Meru Nukumi star in the film as the firefighter Kyōsuke and the high school student Moe Sasaki, respectively. Snow Man also performs the the film's theme song "Orange Kiss."

Shōsuke Murakami (live-action One Week Friends , Promise Cinderella ) directed the film, and Junpei Yamaoka (Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger, live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet ) wrote the script. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016, and is ongoing.



The Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga dropped from #6 to #8 in its third weekend. The film earned 70,456,180 yen (about US$509,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 736,419,960 yen (about US$5.32 million).

Shochiku is distributing the film, which opened on July 1.

The film depicts Nadeshiko and the others, now grown-up, after some time has passed since the television anime. Rin, who now works at a small publisher in Nagoya, gets a text message from Chiaki. Yamanashi's tourism promotion organization has put Chiaki in charge of reopening a site that had closed several years ago. Upon hearing this, Rin suggests such a spacious site could be turned into a campsite. Chiaki and Rin reunite with Nadeshiko, Aoi, and Ena to launch the campsite development project.

The five assemble in work clothes to mow the grass, hold planning meetings, and build a campsite from square one, in scenes reminiscent of their club days in high school. The trailer also features scenes of Ayano Toki and Sakura Kagamihara.

The television anime's five main cast members reprised their roles, and several main staff members including director Yoshiaki Kyougoku and scriptwriters Jin Tanaka and Mutsumi Ito returned from the television anime. Singer Asaka performs the film's opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up," and Eri Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Mimosa."



The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film rose from #10 to #9 in its ninth weekend. The film earned 44,064,720 yen (about US$318,300) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.5 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,058,118,480 yen (about US$14.87 million).

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story. The film sold approximately 290,000 tickets to earn 389,509,100 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days.

Attendees of the film are receiving a special book volume 14.5 as a bonus, which features a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending.



The second "Tsuki no Maki" (Moon Story) film in the Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ film trilogy is still ranked below the top 10 in its second weekend, but it still earned 35,021,740 yen (about US$253,100) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 147,016,800 yen (about US$1.06 million).

Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Dororin to Bakeru Carnival (Dororin and the Transforming Carnival), the 33rd anime film in the Anpanman franchise , dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend.

The France-Luxembourg animated film based on Jiro Taniguchi 's The Summit of the Gods ( Kamigami no Itadaki ) manga stayed at #2 in the mini-theater ranking in its second weekend.

The film opened in Japan on July 8, and ranked at #2 on Japan's mini-theater rankings in its opening weekend.

The Japanese dub cast stars Kenyuu Horiuchi as Makoto Fukamachi, Akio Ohtsuka as Jōji Habu, Ryota Ohsaka as Buntarō Kishi, and Asami Imai as Ryōko Kishi.

Patrick Imbert ( Ernest & Celestine ) directed the film, and Magali Pouzol and Imbert wrote the script with Jean-Charles Ostorero collaborating. David Coquard-Dassault (Peripheria) was the film's art director. Amine Bouhafa composed the music. Diaphana Distribution is distributing the film in France, while Wild Bunch International has the international rights. Didier Brunner (The Triplets of Belleville, Kirikou and the Sorceress) produced the film. Cartoon Brew describes the film as a 2D/3D hybrid.

Netflix has the worldwide rights to the film outside of France, Benelux, China, Japan, and Korea, and the company began streaming the film on November 30.

