Strawberry Prince Member Jel Goes on Indefinite Hiatus

Group member reveals struggles with mental illness

Internet musical unit Strawberry Prince (Sutopuri, or STPR) announced on Friday through a YouTube video on their official channel that group member Jel is taking an indefinite hiatus after the group's Belluna Dome performance on August 28.

Jel revealed in the video that he has had family problems since chlidhood, and as a result, developed symptoms of mental illness. Streaming and STPR activities have helped him overcome those problems and regain his motivation to live. However, he confessed that after looking back, his symptoms have not completely healed. Various stresses and pressures are affecting his body and mind. After much thought, he has decided that taking a break is the best choice for him. He apologized to all listeners who gave him support and love. He expressed that he still wishes to move forward with the groups Belluna Dome event without regret.

The group's leader Nanamori. went on an indefinite hiatus following a YouTuber's expose about his personal life, specifically regarding an affair. Nanamori. confirmed on Twitter that he cheated on his partner, with whom he has a child, with another woman. Group events continued without Nanamori.

STPR company employee Kikuchi had also written a note on the unit's staff blog confirming the expose's main points about Nanamori. directly. The website revealed that they are taking reports regarding Nanamori. seriously and that there are discussions planned between related parties' attorneys. Subsequently, a livestream planned for that week had been canceled.

Strawberry Prince performed theme songs for the Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N) and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime. Members of the group also provide voices for Yo-kai Gakuen.