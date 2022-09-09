4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso o Tsuku Anime's Promo Video Reveals October 15 Premiere

New visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Madoka Kashihara 's 4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso o Tsuku (Four People Lie in Their Own Way) manga revealed the show's full promotional video and a new visual on Friday.

The anime will premiere on October 15 and will air on the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other stations.

The cast includes:

NACHERRY , a unit composed of main cast members Tanaka and Murakami, will perform the opening theme song "Eclipse." NACHERRY 's single for "Eclipse" launches on October 19.

Makoto Hoshino ( KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will , Banished From The Heroes' Party ) is directing the anime at Studio Flad , with production assistance by Studio Pierrot . Megumi Shimizu ( Banished From The Heroes' Party , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is in charge of series scripts. Ruriko Watanabe ( Banished From The Heroes' Party , DamePri Anime Caravan ) is designing the characters. Tomoki Kikuya is composing the music.

Mihoko Ogawa and Yoshie Matsumoto are the prop designers. Tadashi Iwasa is the background art director. Kōtarō Itō ( Utalica ) is the 3D director. Yuki Tozawa is the color key artist. Norimasa Teramoto is the compositing director of photography. Keisuke Yanagi is the offline editor, while Good Job Tokyo is the online editor.

The school comedy story follows four friends at a girls' school. They may seem like ordinary second-year junior high school students at first glance, but they are a space pilot, a ninja without a clan, a girl with supernatural powers, and a boy in girls' clothes.

Kashihara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2020. The series had gone on hiatus in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 7.