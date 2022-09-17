Eternal Boys Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs

In-story idols Gentlemen, Story of Love perform opening, ending songs

The official website for the original anime Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The video reveals more cast, and it also reveals and previews the anime's theme songs.

Pictured above are the members of the in-story idol group Gentlemen, and their respective voice actors. The group performs the anime's opening theme song "Dreamy Life." The cast members and characters for Gentlemen are (going clockwise from upper left in the image above) Showtaro Morikubo as Sawao Soda, Takuma Terashima as Etsurō Aizome, KENN as Ui Hakosaka, and Jun Kasama as Renji Ii.

Pictured above are the members of the in-story idol group Story of Love, and their respecitve voice actors. Story of Love performs the anime's ending theme song "FRIENDS." The cast members and characters for Story of Love are (going clockwise from upper left in the image above) Chiaki Kobayashi as Soki Azuma, Shugo Nakamura as Kento Takanashi, Keisuke Koumoto as Nobunaga Odagiri, Arthur Lounsbery as Junjie Lin, Haruki Ishiya as Chika Higashijujo, and Shun Horie as Sakura Kagurazaka.

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV on October 10 at 2:20 a.m. (effectively, October 11). The series will then air on Animax and BS Fuji . The anime will stream early on FOD on September 26. The anime had an advanced screening of the first four episodes in Tokyo on Saturday.

The anime stars:

Daisuke Hirakawa as Kentarō Sanada, a 40-year-old former salaryman whose company suddenly went bankrupt

Katsuyuki Konishi as Naoki Ishida, a 39-year-old former junior high school teacher

Jun Fukuyama as Haru Asai, a 35-year-old former soccer player

Daisuke Namikawa as Tsuyoshi Imagawa, a 37-year-old former child actor who became an enka singer

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Daisuke Yamanaka, a 45-year-old former head of management at the Manpuku Geinō Production talent agency

Nozomu Sasaki as Makoto Kakizaki, the 41-year-old former no.1 cabaret club host



Yūko Noichi as Fukuko Manda

Haruka Chisuga as Pepechan

Yumiri Hanamori as Ren Ukita

Hiroki Touchi as Nicolai Asakura

The story centers around the Manpuku Geinō Production (literally, Full-Stomach Entertainment Production) agency's Eikyū Shōnen (Eternal Boys), a group of men who are around 40. They strive to become idols and overcome such barriers as their age and physical condition.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is overseeing the series scripts. The original story concept is credited to the real-life "Manpuku Geinō Production," which is actually LIDEN FILMS , Fuji TV , and Polygon Pictures . Seiko Asai is adapting the original character designs by ma2 for animation.

Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound and Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music. King Records is handling the theme songs, and coly is developing the spinoff novel game.

The manga adaptation began serializing Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine on April 15, and the Human Academy Performing Arts College is collaborating with the project.

Sources: Eternal Boys anime's website, Comic Natalie