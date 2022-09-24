The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime's Promo Video Reveals January 2023 Premiere

New season will feature returning staff

The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event on Saturday revealed a new visual and promotional video on Saturday for The Misfit of Demon King Academy II , the second season of the The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime. The video reveals the new season will premiere in January 2023.

The new season will air in split cours (quarters of a year). The new season is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Yuichiro Umehara as the voice of the lead character Anos.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is returning as the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is returning as the director. SILVER LINK is again producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is again adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is again the sound director, and Keiji Inai is returning to compose the music

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is based on Shu 's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series.

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017.