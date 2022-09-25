×
News
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Anime Reveals January 19 Debut, More Cast

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Rie Suegara, Yumiri Hanamori, Tomokazu Sugita, more join cast

The Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event on Sunday revealed more cast members for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, a new anime based on horror manga artist Junji Ito's various stories. The event also revealed the anime will debut on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

The new cast includes: (character name romanizations are not official)

The previously revealed cast includes:

The anime will also include Ito's "Where the Sandman Lives" (Suima no Heya) story.

The anime will include 20 stories from Ito's body of work that will be animated "for the first time." The anime will include stories from Tomie, Sōichi, and The Hanging Balloons volumes, among other volumes.

Ito previously revealed that his Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū (Junji Ito Masterworks Collection) manga collection had a new anime project in the works. The manga collection features some of Ito's more famous works and has 11 total volumes, published between 2011-2013.

Sources: Netflix Tudum Japan's livestream, Comic Natalie

