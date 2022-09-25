News
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Anime Reveals January 19 Debut, More Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event on Sunday revealed more cast members for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, a new anime based on horror manga artist Junji Ito's various stories. The event also revealed the anime will debut on Netflix on January 19, 2023.
Introducing new cast members and stills from 4 of the 20 stories in #JunjiItoManiac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre 🩸— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022
• Riho Sugiyama
• Daisuke Kishio
• Rie Suegara
• Yumiri Hanamori
• Yuji Mitsuya
• Hiro Shimono
#TUDUM pic.twitter.com/DyrtR3iMHT
The new cast includes: (character name romanizations are not official)
- Riho Sugiyama as Kazuko Morinaka ("The Hanging Balloons")
- Daisuke Kishio as Shinya Shiraishi ("The Hanging Balloons")
- Iori Nomizu as Kagumi Fujino ("The Hanging Balloons")
- Rie Suegara as Tomie ("Tomie: Photo")
- Yumiri Hanamori as Tsukiko Izumisawa ("Tomie: Photo")
- Taku Yashiro as Yamazaki ("Tomie: Photo")
- Tomokazu Sugita as Tachi ("Tomie: Photo")
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kimata ("Tomie: Photo")
- Yuji Mitsuya as Sōichi ("The Room With 4 Walls")
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kōichi ("The Room With 4 Walls")
- Yuka Saitō as Sayuri ("The Room With 4 Walls")
- Yutaka Aoyama as Tagaisu ("The Room With 4 Walls")
- Hiro Shimono as Oshikiri ("Intruder")
The previously revealed cast includes:
- Hisako Kanemoto as Sayoko ("Unendurable Labyrinth")
- Yōko Hikasa as Chiemi ("The Long Hair in the Attic")
- Natsumi Takamori as Kuriko ("Bullied")
- Takahiro Sakurai as Kazuya Hikizuri ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance")
- Romi Park as Kiko ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance")
- Hajime Iijima as Shigorō ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance")
- Risa Shimizu as Narumi ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance")
- Ayaka Asai as Hitoshi ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance")
- Tomoko Kaneda as Misako ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance")
The anime will also include Ito's "Where the Sandman Lives" (Suima no Heya) story.
The anime will include 20 stories from Ito's body of work that will be animated "for the first time." The anime will include stories from Tomie, Sōichi, and The Hanging Balloons volumes, among other volumes.
Ito previously revealed that his Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū (Junji Ito Masterworks Collection) manga collection had a new anime project in the works. The manga collection features some of Ito's more famous works and has 11 total volumes, published between 2011-2013.
Sources: Netflix Tudum Japan's livestream, Comic Natalie