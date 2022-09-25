The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part I Film Streams New Trailer

The Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event revealed a new trailer for the first part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh ), the all-new two-part anime film project for Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins ( Nanatsu no Taizai ) manga franchise , on Sunday.

Netflix also revealed a key visual for the film.

The anime film will debut on Netflix in December.

Yuuki Kaji will reprise his role from the main series as Meliodas. Mikako Komatsu will voice Meliodas' son Tristan as a boy, while Ayumu Murase will voice Tristan as a teenager. Other returning cast members include: Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Jun Fukuyama as King, Aoi Yūki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, and Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther.

The project will feature a new original story written by original manga author Nakaba Suzuki , and will center on Meliodas' son Tristan.

Bob Shirahata is directing the anime, with Noriyuki Abe as supervising director. Rintarou Ikeda is penning the script for the project, and Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack are animating. Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing the music.

Nakaba Suzuki launched the The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume in May 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's latest television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan in January 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime in June 2021. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), an all-new original anime film, opened in Japan in July 2021. Netflix began streaming film in October 2021.

Suzuki launched a sequel manga titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and will also release physical copies of the manga.