Tsuyokute New Saga Light Novels Get TV Anime Next July

ABC Animation posted a teaser promotional video on Wednesday to announce that Masayuki Abe's Tsuyokute New Saga (New Saga Plus, a wordplay on the Japanese term for replay mode) light novel series is inspiring a television anime premiering next July.





The story is set in a world laid waste by a demon invasion. The protagonist Kyle subdues the demon king with his last remaining strength, but then he is sent back four years into the past. Armed with his past life's memories and experiences, he takes this second chance at life to ensure that the tragic history does not repeat itself.

The anime stars:

Norikazu Ishigooka ( Midnight Occult Civil Servants episode director) is directing the anime at Sotsu Co., Ltd. , Makaria , and Yokohama Animation Lab . Nilitsu ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Executioner and Her Way of Life ) is drafting the original animation character designs and Atsushi Asahi is credited for the character designs. Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Uncle From Another World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Shachō (SOIL&”PIMP”SESSIONS) and Hironori Anazawa ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Scarlet Nexus ) are composing the music.

AlphaPolis publishes both Abe's light novel series (with illustrations by Ryūta Fuse) and Jun Miura's manga adaptation. Fuse and Miura drew illustrations to celebrate the anime news:

Source: Comic Natalie